A moviegoer reportedly released a live bat during a cinema showing of The Batman in Texas.

During an evening screening of Matt Reeves’s recently released superhero film on Friday (4 March), viewers were left shocked to see a real-life bat flying around the theatre.

The incident occurred at The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis in Austin, Texas.

A cinema spokesperson ttold CBS Austin that it is believed that the animal was let loose in an attempted prank by a guest.

They added that animal control was “immediately contacted”.

As per People, Austin-based news outlet KXAN reported that numerous failed attempts were made to remove the live mammal from the theatre.

The theatre offered to issue refunds for attendees but many viewers decided to stay despite the bat’s presence, reported KXAN.

General manager Heidi Deno told the outlet that additional security measures will be put into place to ensure a similar situation does not arise in the future.

(AP)

“We will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry,” Deno said.

Since its release last week, The Batman – which stars Robert Pattinson in the main role – has garnered mostly favourable reviews.

“The Batman didn’t need nearly three hours to tell what is, at heart, the relatively simple story of its hero’s moral awakening,” writes The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey.

“But it’s a feat in itself that the film has its own voice and perspective, instead of coming across like the Frankensteined creation of every Bruce Wayne that came before.”

