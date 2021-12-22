The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Batman producer says he’s issued Christopher Nolan with a Dark Knight warning ahead of new film

‘I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly,’ film’s producer revealed

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 22 December 2021 16:10
Comments
The Batman (Trailer 1)

Christopher Nolan has been issued a warning by the makers of Robert Pattinson’s new Batman film.

The filmmaker directed the Dark Knight trilogy, which started with Batman Begins in 2005 and ended with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Now, Batman is getting a new film, and it’s directed by Matt Reeves, Pattinson will play the character and is joined in the cast alongside Colin Farrell (the Penguin), Paul Dano (the Riddler) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman).

The team behind the film are adamant The Batman will be even better than Nolan’s trilogy.

“I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly,” producer Dylan Clark told Empire, revealing that he light-heartedly told the director: “Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.”

Recommended

Speaking about the film, Clark added: “Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,”

Explaining how his film with differ with previous iterations, Reeves added: “We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents’ murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman. But I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman”.

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

(Warner Baros Pictures)

He described it as “a year two story” in reference to the superhero’s Year One comic book story arc created by Frank Miller.

It was revealed last year that Nolan warned Zack Snyder off from ever watching Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of Justice League.

The latest issue of Empire will be available to buy on Thursday (23 December – you can pre-order a copy here.

The Batman will be released on 4 March 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in