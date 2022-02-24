DC fans were delighted to discover a new Easter egg on Google that has appeared ahead of the release of The Batman.

Matt Reeves’s forthcoming film – which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader – is slated for a theatrical release on 4 March.

Ahead of the film’s debut, Google have implemented an Easter egg that allows users to see the superhero dart across their screen.

Fans can search “Bruce Wayne”, “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal” to trigger an animation that sweeps across the browser.

After entering the search term, users have to click on a small yellow icon that appears on the left of the screen to begin the animation.

A spokesperson for Google has clarified that Warner Bros – the studio behind The Batman – is not responsible for the Easter egg.

The fun feature will be available to enjoy for one year, according to Variety.

Paul Dano – who will portray The Riddler, the film’s primary villain – recently said he had difficulty sleeping after playing the “terrifying” character.

Robert Pattinson on set for The Batman (Colin McPherson)

“There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character,” he said.

“It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard.”

Despite the film’s reportedly dark tone, Reeves has dismissed speculation that there could be an R-rated cut of The Batman, with the film set to release in the US with a lenient PG-13 rating, and in the UK as a 15.

The Batman is released in cinemas on 4 March.