The Batman: Robert Pattinson addresses Court of Owls fan theory
‘Twilight’ star suggested the story idea could be explored in the rumoured sequel
Robert Pattinson has responded to a fan theory about The Batman.
The actor plays Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, in the newly released DC Comics adaptation, alongside a supporting cast that includes Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell.
During a fan Q&A organised by Vanity Fair, Pattinson and his castmates reacted to a fan theory surrounding the Court of Owls.
The Court of Owls, introduced to the Batman comic series in 2011, is a secret criminal organisation consisting of many of Gotham’s moneyed elite.
One fan theory posits that Bruce Wayne’s parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, were in fact leaders of the Court of Owls in the timeline of The Batman.
“I like that one,” said Pattinson, responding to the theory.
“Bro, you’ve got to go read Court of Owls, it’s good!” added Dano, who plays the Riddler in the new film. “It’s the first in a new run of Batman, the first issue is insanely good and that would be messed up.”
“If they disappear and [are] kind of secretly running it, that would really be a very difficult thing for Bruce to handle,” said Pattinson. “Oh, it’d be a nightmare.”
The Twilight star added that he thought the Court of Owls was “probably going to be in the sequel”.
“I mean, I’m literally just guessing,” he said.
The Batman is out in cinemas now.
