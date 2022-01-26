Filmmaker Matt Reeves has cited late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain as an inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s character in The Batman.

The director, who also wrote the film’s script and serves as a producer, mentioned Cobain’s struggles with addiction as a particular source of inspiration.

In the film, Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, the orphaned billionaire who fights crime as Batman.

Speaking to Esquire, Reeves described the influence that Nirvana had on the film’s development, claiming that the track “Something in the Way” from Nevermind was instrumental in the early stages of development.

According to Reeves, the song, which featured in the first trailer for The Batman, became “part of the voice of [Batman’s] character”.

“When I considered, ‘How do you do Bruce Wayne in a way that hasn’t been seen before?’ I started thinking, ‘What if some tragedy happened and this guy becomes so reclusive, we don’t know what he’s doing? Is this guy some kind of wayward, reckless, drug addict?’

“And the truth is that he is a kind of drug addict. His drug is his addiction to this drive for revenge. He’s like a Batman Kurt Cobain.”

Cobain struggled with heroin addiction during the last years of his life, having used it sporadically in the past.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman' (Warner Bros)

The Batman stars Pattinson alongside a supporting cast that includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The film is out in cinemas on 3 March.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.