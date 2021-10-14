Fans rave about Robert Pattinson’s ‘perfect’ Batman voice in new teaser

Fans have praised Robert Pattinson’s “perfect” Batman voice in a new teaser.

The six-second video, shared on Thursday (14 October), features the actor saying in the superhero’s trademark raspy voice: “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.”

The quote presumably refers to the Bat-Signal, which the Gotham City Police Department use to summon Batman when needed.

Pattinson, who will make his Batman debut when The Batman is released next year, earned praise for his rendition of Batman’s gravelly delivery.

“Robert Pattinson's voice is just so perfect!” one person tweeted.

“Robert Pattinson’s voice in that new teaser. My God… perfection. My hype for this film just keeps rising and rising,” someone else wrote.

“ROBERT PATTINSON’S VOICE AS THE BATMAN IS PHENOMENAL,” another person shared. “I’M LITERALLY SHAKING.”

The Batman is scheduled for release on 4 March 2022 in the US and in the UK.

Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne/Batman, while Zoë Kravitz will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, and Colin Farrell have also joined the cast, with Matt Reeves directing.

The Batman will mark Pattinson’s first foray into the DC Extended Universe.