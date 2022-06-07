‘Go f*** yourself’: Tim Burton lambasts nipple suit in Batman Forever
Cartoonish 1995 sequel is considered one of the low points of the Batman franchise
Tim Burton has reflected on leaving the Batman franchise after 1992’s Batman Returns, expressing frustration over the series’ drastic change in tone.
The filmmaker said that his two Batman movies – Returns and its predecessor, 1989’s Batman – were criticised at the time for being too “dark”.
After Burton departed the franchise, the next release was 1995’s Batman Forever, a much more colourful, cartoonish spin on the DC Comics character. Among the many criticisms levelled at the film was the decision to give Val Kilmer’s dark knight a suit with visible nipples.
In a new interview with Empire magazine, Burton looked back on Batman Returns in light of Matt Reeves’s recent dark take on the character starring Robert Pattinson.
“It is funny to see this now, because all these memories come back of, ‘It’s too dark’,” said Burton. “So, it makes me laugh a little bit.
“[Back then] they went the other way,” he continued. “That’s the funny thing about it. But then I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I’m too weird, I’m too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go f*** yourself.’
“Seriously. So yeah, I think that’s why I didn’t end up [doing a third film]…”
Batman Returns can be streamed now on Sky and NOW.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies