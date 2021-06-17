Peter Jackson’s long-awaited documentary about The Beatles will debut on Disney Plus.

The Lord of the Rings creator is directing Get Back, which features footage of the band from their time working on the final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be.

The project was originally going to be released as a feature-length film, debuting in cinemas this summer.

However, on Thursday (17 June), it was announced that Get Back will now be released exclusively on Disney’s streaming service after clocking in at a whopping six hours in length.

It will consist of three two-hour episodes, which will be released on consecutive days from 25 to 27 November instead.

With Jackson working through 56 hours of previously unseen footage, the director explained that the project captures “multiple storylines”.

“Ut is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969,” Jackson said.

“But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

Get Back attempts to challenge the narrative that the album was produced at a time when the band all disliked each other, with the director recutting the footage to show the camaraderie that still existed between the band.

It has been made in cooperation with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison.

