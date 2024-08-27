Beetlejuice scoffs chicken wings in meta Hot Ones special opposite Michael Keaton

Support truly

Beetlejuice and Michael Keaton reunited for a burp-filled chat in a special take on YouTube talk show Hot Ones.

Keaton has reprised his role as the troublesome ghost and bio-exorcist for his forthcoming movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton.

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas on 6 September, is the sequel to Burton’s beloved 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice. A number of the original cast are set to return, including Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara as her mother Delia Deetz.

As the ghost swigs a bottle of hot sauce and lets out an almighty belch, the parody of Hot Ones – named “Not Ones” for the meta special – introduces Keaton and his character as they sit down for a cosy chat about dictators and the “infinite nature of time” while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

“How long is this gonna take? I gotta get to the spa,” says the trickster as he looks at his muddy nails.

As Keaton asks Beetlejuice about his influences, the crude demon – dressed in his characteristic monochromatic pinstripe suit – reflects on the question and shares an eclectic mix of inspirations.

“Well, Napoleon was a pal,” he said. “Bieber, of course, for obvious reasons. Caligula was a wild man, I gotta say that.”

The Flash star moves on to deeper topics as he probes: “You’ve been haunting this metaphysical astral plan for over 600 years, have you ever allowed yourself to contemplate the infinite nature of time?”

‘Who the hell are you?’ Beetlejuice asked Keaton between belches ( Warner Bros/Beetlejuice )

Without hesitation, and still chomping on a chicken wing with hot sauce smeared across his face, Beetlejuice responds: “Nope!”

Beetlejuice says the chicken wings feel “eerily reminiscent of a guy I ate in Seattle” as he burps again and farts, letting out flames and steam.

“I got a question for you,” he hits back at Keaton. “Who the hell are you?”

The actor walks off exasperated.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

The new trailer for the movie confirms the death of Deetz family patriarch Charles, who was played by Jeffrey Jones in the original film. Meanwhile, Lydia is now an adult with a daughter of her own, Astrid, played by Wednesday breakout star Jenna Ortega.

In the wake of Charles’ death, Astrid summons Beetlejuice. Newcomers to the cast include Burton’s partner and Malena star Monica Bellucci, who plays Beetlejuice’s wife.

Other new additions include Poor Things actor Willem Dafoe, who plays the sinister Wolf Jackson, and American Psycho star Justin Theroux as a character named Rory.