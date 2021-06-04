People have expressed their shock after watching Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey for the first time on Netflix.

The 2018 true crime TV movie shot up to become the UK’s current No 1 film on the streaming service after being added to the catalogue earlier this week.

Believe Me is based on the real-life case of Lisa McVey, a Tampa Bay teenager who was abducted and raped by serial killer Bobby Joe Long in 1984.

McVey was the only one of Long’s victims to survive after he embarked on an eight-month murder spree that claimed the lives of at least 10 women. After being released, she helped police apprehend the killer, who was later executed for his crimes.

Believe Me was originally shown on the Lifetime channel in the US. The film was a Canadian-American co-production starring Katie Douglas, Rossif Sutherland, and David James Elliot Anyone.

Viewers shared their thoughts about the film on social media, with some describing the events as “disturbing”.

“Anyone seen Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey on Netflix ? Just finished watching it, absolute mind blowing bravery and she went on to have a career in the police. Definitely worth a watch,” wrote one viewer.

“Just watched Believe Me on Netflix. Bit disturbing but very good film,” wrote another.

“Believe Me on Netflix has been on for 10 minutes and I’m already sobbing,” wrote someone else. “The fact this happens to so many girls is just heartbreaking.”

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is available to watch on Netflix now.