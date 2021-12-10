Disney has announced that Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, has been pulled from the release schedule.

The film, based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel, had been slated to for release in cinemas next month.

The studio did not give a reason for removing the film, which is directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lyne, from its schedule. There is no news on whether it will be rescheduled.

Affleck and de Armas star as married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Melinda has affairs with numerous lovers, but when they start going missing, Vic becomes a murder suspect.

The actors were dating during the making of the movie, but they are no longer together. As news of their split broke in January, photos surfaced of a life-size de Armas cardboard cutout being thrown away outside of Affleck’s house.

Affleck has since reunited with his former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, much to the delight of many fans.

Some Twitter users have joked that Lopez was behind the film being pulled. “Jlo had deep water killed,” tweeted one person, while another shared a news story about the movie being withdrawn, with the caption: “Hi yes, Disney? This is J Lo. I have some demands. Yes I’ll hold.”