Ben Affleck says he’s done with IP movies like Batman: ‘I just don’t like it anymore’

‘I love something different,’ said the ‘Gone Girl’ star

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 15 December 2021 16:30
Comments
The Last Duel trailer

Ben Affleck has claimed that he is no longer interested in appearing in films based on pre-existing intellectual property (IP).

The actor has previously starred as Matt Murdock in the 2003 comic book adaptation Daredevil, and, more recently, as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.

He made the revelation when discussing the box office failure of Ridley Scott’s latest film, medieval epic The Last Duel.

In The Last Duel, Affleck plays a conceited nobleman, opposite Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. The film, which is available to stream now on Disney Plus, was widely considered a box office flop, despite some rave reviews.

Affleck told The Playlist: “Once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.’ Because I don’t want to do IP movies where you have this sort of built-in audience.

Recommended

“That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that.”

Affleck also recently opened up about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, claiming that the fraught marital situation had contributed to his substance abuse issues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in