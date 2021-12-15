Ben Affleck says he’s done with IP movies like Batman: ‘I just don’t like it anymore’
‘I love something different,’ said the ‘Gone Girl’ star
Ben Affleck has claimed that he is no longer interested in appearing in films based on pre-existing intellectual property (IP).
The actor has previously starred as Matt Murdock in the 2003 comic book adaptation Daredevil, and, more recently, as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman vs Superman and Justice League.
He made the revelation when discussing the box office failure of Ridley Scott’s latest film, medieval epic The Last Duel.
In The Last Duel, Affleck plays a conceited nobleman, opposite Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. The film, which is available to stream now on Disney Plus, was widely considered a box office flop, despite some rave reviews.
Affleck told The Playlist: “Once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.’ Because I don’t want to do IP movies where you have this sort of built-in audience.
“That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that.”
Affleck also recently opened up about his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, claiming that the fraught marital situation had contributed to his substance abuse issues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies