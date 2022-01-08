‘It was awful’: Ben Affleck says filming Justice League was ‘the worst experience’

Ben Affleck has reflected on the unhappiest time of his career: filming Justice League.

The 2017 superhero film, directed by Zack Snyder, starred Ben Affleck as Batman alongside Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Gal Gadot.

In the movie, Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman recruit The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg after the death of Superman to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

Speaking in a new, wide-ranging interview in the Los Angeles Times, Affleck said: “It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me.

“That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting.

“It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything.”

Following Justice League, Affleck was set to direct and star in The Batman, which would have been his first time playing DC’s Dark Knight in a solo movie. However, in early 2017, he stepped back as director and sought treatment for alcoholism. Two years later, he officially exited the project.

‘Justice League’ cast (Warner Bros)

Speaking about this decision, he said: “I looked at [The Batman] and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’ You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something.

“But it was the point where I started to realise it’s not worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck discussed Jennifer Lopez and the viral “Sad Affleck” meme.