Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Let’s aim a little higher’: Ben Affleck compares Netflix films to an ‘assembly line’ in impassioned speech

‘I would have said [to Netflix], ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’” actor said

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 01 December 2022 17:36
Comments
Jennifer Lopez reveals message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring

Ben Affleck has called on Netflix to change up its “assembly line” way of producing films and “aim a little higher”.

The actor was speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday (30 November) about the launch of Artist Equity, his new studio with Matt Damon.

During the talk, Affleck said that he wanted his studio to show that “commercial” films could still be well made, with their production teams paid fairly.

When the talk chairperson mentioned that he was interviewing Netflix’s co-CEO and chair Reed Hastings later that day, Affleck – who starred in Netflix action film Triple Frontier in 2019 – explained how Artist Equity would differentiate from the streamer.

“I see no differentiation between commercial and quality,” Affleck said. “If you ask Reed Hastings, [he’d say], ‘Well, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.’

Recommended

“I’m sure there’s wisdom in that and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’ There is no committee big enough… you just can’t do it.”

He continued: “It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and it resists the sort of assembly line process. “[Netflix’s head of original films] Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy [who] I really like… [but] it’s an impossible job.”

Affleck said that movie bosses were looking at the short-term, but in the long term, putting more time and money into filmmaking would lead to “more people watching things, more people paying for content, more people spending money”.

Affleck in the 2019 Netflix film ‘Triple Frontier'

(Netflix)

“It doesn’t mean I’m obtuse to ideas that there’s a bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas,” Affleck said. “$120 million for Armageddon, $18 million for Good Will Hunting, I get that.

Recommended

“Certain genres play more broadly, you can’t not be mindful of that. But also, any of those genres of movies can be better. Let’s do a good one. Let’s make it smart, let’s have it be interesting, let’s surprise the audience, let’s make them care about it.

“I know you can get people to watch people shooting each other and things blowing up because they’re stoned, it’s two in the morning and they’re flipping through Netflix, but let’s aim a little higher than that. Let’s try to find something that people remember 20 years later.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in