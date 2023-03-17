Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck has opened up about his “worst experience” in film, which almost made him quit Hollywood.

The actor-director, whose new film Air is out next month, has reflected on his time playing Batman in Justice League, which he said led him to “drink too much”.

“It was either that or jump out the window,” he said, adding: “And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable.’”

Affleck said the diastrous production left a “monstrous taste” in his mouth, and made him go: “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.”

Following this, Affleck cancelled plans to direct his standalone Batman film.

“That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business, which is full of some s***y experiences,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It broke my heart.”

Zack Snyder was originally set to direct the 2017 DC movie before dropping out to deal with a family tragedy.

Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who directed the first two Avengers films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), replaced him, but the result is considered a mess – so much so that producer Christopher Nolan warned Snyder off ever watching it.

“There was an idea of someone coming in, like, ‘I’ll rescue you and we’ll do 60 days of shooting and I’ll write a whole thing around what you have. I’ve got the secret,’” Affleck said. He added: “It wasn’t the secret.”

Ben Affleck in ‘Justice League’ (Warner Bros)

Affleck said playing Batman was “not satisfying” as he spent the majority of his time shooting the film “sweaty and exhausted”.

Snyder’s three-hour cut of the film was released in 2021.

Air, which is based on the real-life story of marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and his working relationship with a young Michael Jordan at Nike, is released on 7 April.