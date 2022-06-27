Ben Affleck’s son, 10, reverses Lamborghini into BMW at car dealership
Actor could be seen hugging son after incident
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, reversed a Lamborghini into a BMW at a car dealership on Sunday (26 June).
Samuel, who Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was out with his father and Ben’s fiancée Jennifer Lopez when the incident occurred.
According to reports, Ben had allowed his son into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini. Samuel then accidentally put the car in reverse and the vehicle nudged the front of a white BMW that was parked behind it.
Samuel was then seen getting out of the luxury car and taking a look to see if the cars had been damaged. Ben comforted his son with a hug after the nudge.
A representative for Ben told TMZ that no damage was caused and all involved were OK.
The Independent has contacted his representatives for further comment.
An employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, told the New York Post: “When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close.
“Everybody was OK! They seemed happy and continued to browse.”
They added: “Affleck loves cars. We hope they come in again.”
Samuel is one of three children Ben shares with Garner, alongside Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The couple split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies