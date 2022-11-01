The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ben Platt on the ‘horrific’ trolling he experienced after Dear Evan Hansen movie
Actor quit Twitter after deciding the platform is ‘almost exclusively for tearing people down’
Ben Platt has reflected on the trolling he experienced after last year’s film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.
The actor may have won a Best Actor prize at the Tony Awards for his performance as high school student Evan Hansen in the Broadway musical, but the film adaptation was not so well received.
Before it even came out, the film’s trailer was ridiculed on social media, with many pointing out that Platt, then 27, was too old to play teenager. In May 2021, the actor responded on Twitter, calling out “randos being jerks about age”.
The film has a 29 per cent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film two stars in her review, writing that it was “one giant gamble that’s quite disastrously failed to pay off”.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Platt, 29, said: “It was definitely a disappointing experience, and difficult, and it definitely opened my eyes to the internet and how horrific it can be.”
He continued: “You’d think, after doing Dear Evan Hansen on stage for four years, I would have already known that.
“I try my best to focus on people who tell me it was moving to them and they really felt seen by it. It is very easy for the good to get drowned out by the bad.”
Platt has since deleted his Twitter account, after reaching the conclusion that the platform is “almost exclusively for tearing people down”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies