YouTube star Ben Potter dies aged 40 after ‘unfortunate accident’

Ben Potter, an online content creator known as Comicstorian, has died aged 40 after an “unfortunate accident”.

Potter was known to many through his YouTube channel on which he shared opinions, reviews and close analyses of various comic book and superhero products, including Marvel and DC films. The titles of his most recent videos include “Wolverine vs Ghost Rider”, “Suicide Squad Dream Team” and “Daredevil Destroys The Avengers”.

Having launched his channel in 2014 as an offshoot of his gaming channel, Potter had a following of more than 3 million subscribers and posted his most recent video, “Why DC’s reboots beat Marvel”, just one day before he died.

Potter’s wife Nathalie announced his unexpected passing on Monday (10 June) with a post on the Comicstorian X account.

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” the post begins, before Nathalie notes the variety of ways that Ben had affected people’s lives.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Nathalie’s statement goes on to note that while she needs time to grieve with family, one of her priorities is “preserving everything he’s built”.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this,” she continues.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube.

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honour him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

Nathalie ends the post by affirming that she’d continue to uphold Ben’s dreams as they’d done for each other when he was alive.

“We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now,” she writes.

No further information on the nature of Ben Potter’s death has been shared.

In response, several fans have shared their messages of condolence on Comicstorian videos, with some journeying back to his first upload in April 2014 to share their appreciation for his work.

“Rest in Peace Benny. You were a great friend to us all. I am forever thankful for the impact you had on my life,” reads a recent comment on the YouTuber’s first video.