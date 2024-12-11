Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are reportedly set to reunite for the first time in 15 years for the fourth film in the Meet the Parents series.

Stiller and De Niro, have not worked together since 2010’s Little Fockers, which was the third film in the franchise, a follow-up to 2004’s Meet the Fockers.

They will be joined by Blythe Danner and Teri Polo for the fourth film, with John Hamburg set to pen the script. Hamburg wrote the previous three films as well as Zoolander, Along Came Polly, Why Him and Me Time.

At the time of writing, no director is attached to the project, nor has a fresh take on the name been confirmed.

Deadline adds that De Niro and Stiller will also work as producers on the film, along with Jane Rosenthal, Matt Reilly, Jacqueline Garell and Jay Roach, the latter of which directed the first two films.

Meet the Parents was a huge success upon release in 2000, earning more than $330m (£235m) at the box office. 2004’s Meet the Fockers, which also starred Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, was an even bigger hit, earning $522m (£409m).

The series followed the awkward relationship between Stiller’s Greg Focker and his in-laws, played by Danner and De Niro, who played a retired CIA agent and Vietnam war veteran.

Stiller’s long-term collaborator Owen Wilson, also starred as his partner’s ex-boyfriend. The subsequent films added Hoffman and Streisand as Stiller’s eccentric parents. It has not been confirmed whether they will be in the fourth movie.

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo in Meet the Parents ( Getty Images )

Stiller, now 58, has spent the majority of his time recently working behind the camera.

“I’ve been working on projects as a director and producer for a while, and wanting to act, but I kind of made the choice a few years ago that I was only going to do something if it really hit me,” Stiller explained during a recent panel at the Toronto International Film Festival following the screening of a new Christmas movie, called Nutcrackers.

It marks Stiller’s first time in a lead role since 2017’s Brad’s Status and The Meyerowitz Stories.

Since taking a break from fronting movies, Stiller has been working as a producer and director on several titles, including Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning sci-fi thriller Severance, which is returning for its second season on January 17, 2025.