Ben Stiller has denied social media reports that his humanitarian trip to Ukraine was funded by USAID, dismissing the claims as Russian “lies.”

Over the weekend, the US Agency for International Development was targeted for dissolution by Elon Musk, who labeled it as a criminal enterprise on his social media platform X.

The site also hosted several viral posts related to the agency, including one that included a fake E! News video and claimed that US tax dollars had been spent sending celebrities to Ukraine. The post claimed Angelina Jolie’s visit had cost taxpayers $20 million, Sean Pean’s had cost $5 million and Ben Stiller’s cost $4 million.

In an X post from his own account, Stiller denied the claim.

“These are lies coming from Russian media,” wrote the Zoolander star.

“I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind. 100 percent false.”

Ben Stiller promoting ‘Severance’ in January 2025 ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Stiller visited Ukraine in June 2022, where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia.

During a meeting with President Zelensky, Stiller shook Zelensky’s hand and said: “Sir, really nice to meet you. Thanks for taking the time. You’re my hero.”

He added that he was inspired by Zelensky, “for what you’ve done in this country and for the world”.

The pair also shared a lighter moment, with Stiller complimenting the President on his “great acting career”. Zelensky responded “Not as great as you,” and laughed.

In a video posted to his Instagram account at the time, Stiller said: “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller, and I’m here in Ukraine. I’m meeting people who’ve been impacted by the war and hearing how it’s changed their lives. War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

In August of that year, Stiller reflected on his time in Ukraine and said he was “really taken by the resilience of the people of Ukraine, and of the president.”

“His incredible sense of how he has risen to the moment and offered his people leadership and true resolve to get through this awful situation.”

Stiller had visited the country on World Refugee Day as part of his long-term role as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

Speaking about the “overwhelming” experience of seeing the consequences the war has had for Ukrainian people, Stiller said: “There are seven or eight million people, just within the country, who have been displaced.

“It’s just so overwhelming when you see the reality of it.”