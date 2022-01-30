Benedict Cumberbatch says playing non-binary character in Zoolander 2 ‘backfired a little bit’
‘There was a lot of contention around the role, understandably now,’ actor said
Benedict Cumberbatch has said that playing a non-binary character in Zoolander 2 “backfired”.
The actor appeared in the 2016 comedy sequel as a character named All, a non-binary fashion model.
His casting at the time caused controversy. LGBTQ activists led a boycott of the film, with a petition amassing up to 25,000 signatures.
The petition criticised the decision to play the character “as an over-the-top, cartoonish mockery of androgyne/trans/non-binary individuals”.
It continued: “By hiring a cis actor to play a non-binary individual in a clearly negative way, the film endorses harmful and dangerous perceptions of the queer community at large.”
In a new Variety interview alongside Penélope Cruz, Cumberbatch admitted: “There was a lot of contention around the role, understandably now.
“And I think in this era, my role would never be performed by anybody other than a trans actor.”
He continued: “But I remember at the time not thinking of it necessarily in that regard, and it being more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative clichés not understanding this new diverse world. But it backfired a little bit.”
Cruz, who was also in the film, supported Cumberbatch, telling him: “It was funny what you did.”
Cumberbatch is set to receive an Oscar nomination. for his performance in Jane Campion’s Netflix film The Power of the Dog, The nominations will be announced on 8 February.
