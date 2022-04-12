New poll names best British film of the 21st Century

A new poll has voted for the best British film of the 21st Century.

In the survey, conducted by Massive Cinema, a selection of the UK’s leading film critics chose Under the Skin as the best British film made since 2000.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer and starring Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is an arthouse sci-fi film about an alien who preys on men around Glasgow.

Ranking in second place on the poll is Lynne Ramsay’s Morvern Callar, which stars Samantha Morton as a grieving woman who travels to Spain with her dead boyfriend’s money. Rounding out the top three is the beloved Paddington 2.

Ramsay has another film in the top 10 with You Were Never Really Here, in which Joaquin Phoenix plays a hitman, while two other female directors in Joanna Hogg and Andrea Arnold are represented with The Souvenir and Fish Tank respectively.

Alfonso Cuaron’s blockbuster Children of Men is placed at eight while the Oscar winning The Favourite is at seven. Shane Meadows’ This is England was voted sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 is Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country about two male farmers who fall in love.

As well as having the film voted first, Glazer’s Sexy Beast came in at 15.

The James Bond franchise is also represented twice, with Casino Royale ranked 41st and Skyfall in 57th place.