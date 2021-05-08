The Dark Knight - Trailer

The 49 best closing lines in movies, from Apocalypse Now to The Dark Knight

'Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!'

Jacob Stolworthy@Jacob_Stol
Saturday 08 May 2021 15:55
comments

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

"This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off."

"I'll be right here."

"After all, tomorrow is another day."

You may not have seen the films these closing lines are in, but chances you you've heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.

Below is a list of all the films that have the greatest closing lines in cinema history.

Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list.

47 best movie closing lines

Show all 49

Other galleries you might like:

21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand

37 best film twists of all time

37 actors who almost died on set

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments