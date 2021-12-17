The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface

Don’t repeat these to your friends (unless you want to lose them)

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 17 December 2021 11:29
Comments
Mother insult in Anchorman film

Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning.

Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.

The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre.

Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire heap of gems to discover.

Featured in this list are films as early as 1933, ranging right through to 2019 (full disclosure, the insults from some of these films are better than the actual films themselves), so from the Avengers films and Star Wars to Erin Brockovich and Oscar-winning Yorgos Lanthimos film The Favourite, these are the 49 best movie insults of all time.

Recommended

Click through the gallery below to see which insults made the list.

The 65 best movie insults of all time

Show all 49

READ MORE: 25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in