Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning.
Despite the changing face of
film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.
The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre.
Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire heap of gems to discover.
Featured in this list are films as early as 1933, ranging right through to 2019 (full disclosure, the insults from some of these films are better than the actual films themselves), so from the
Avengers films and to Star Wars Erin Brockovich and Oscar-winning Yorgos Lanthimos film The Favourite , these are the 49 best movie insults of all time.
Click through the gallery below to see which insults made the list.
"This is
my bargain, you mewling quim."
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
"Hey, where'd you get those clothes, the toilet store?"
DreamWorks Pictures
"Well, you look like a bag of d***s"
REX
"You c*ck-juggling thunderc***!"
New Line Cinema
"Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?"
Universal Pictures
"If staying here means working within 10 yards of you, frankly, I'd rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse."
Universal Pictures
"From what I hear, you couldn't hit water if you fell out of a f***ing boat."
Orion Pictures
"You know what the difference between your momma and a washing machine is? When I dump a load in a machine, the machine doesn't follow me around for three weeks."
Warner Bros Pictures
"You horse manure smelling motherf***er, you."
Universal Pictures
"Go f*** yourself, you WRITER!"
Columbia Pictures
"You're somewhere between a cockroach and that white stuff that accumulates at the corner of your mouth when you're really thirsty."
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
"You smell like rendered horse, you burning a**hole."
eOne Films
"You can go suck a f***."
Pandora Cinema
"He may look like an idiot and talk like an idiot but don't let that fool you – he really is an idiot."
Paramount Pictures
"That's all you got, lady - two wrong feet and f***ing ugly shoes."
Columbia Pictures
"You look like a badger."
Fox Searchlight Pictures
"To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people."
“I don’t give a tuppeny f*** about your moral conundrum, you meat-headed s*** sack.”
Miramax Films
"You are literally too stupid to insult."
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Listen, you insignificant, square-toed, pimple-headed spy!"
Columbia Pictures
"You're what the French call: 'les incompetents'."
DON SMETZER/20TH CENTURY FOX/The Kobal Collection/WireImage.com
"YOU'RE AN INANIMATE F***ING OBJECT!"
Universal Studios/Focus Features
Perry
: "Look up 'idiot' in the dictionary. You know what you'll find?"
Harry: "A picture of me?"
Perry: "No! The definition of the word idiot, which you f***ing are."
REX
"Your face looks like Robin Williams' knuckles.”
"Were you always this stupid or did you take lessons?"
"My great aunt Jennifer ate a whole box of candy every day of her life. She lived to be 102 and when she'd been dead three days, she looked better than you do now."
Warner Bros.
"Your mummy is a TWIT."
TriStar Pictures
“I’ll tell you what. The day I need a friend like you, I’ll just have myself a little squat and s*** one out.”
REX
"Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries."
EMI Films
If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one. I'd like Frank Shirley, my boss, right here tonight. I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, d***less, hopeless, heartless, fat-ass, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey s*** he is."
"I wouldn't live with you if the world were flooded with piss and you lived in a tree."
Universal Pictures
"Are you a special agent sent here to ruin my evening and possibly my entire life?"
REX
"You're a real blue flame special, aren't you, son? Young, dumb and full of cum. What I don't know is how you got assigned here. Guess we must just have ourselves an asshole shortage, huh?"
REX
"I'll explain and I'll use small words so that you'll be sure to understand, you warthog faced buffoon."
Vestron Pictures
"I got a question: if you guys know so much about women, how come you're here on a Saturday night completely alone drinking beers with no women anywhere?"
"Even if I were blind, desperate, starved and begging for it on a desert island, you'd be the last thing I'd ever f***."
Universal Pictures
"You're tacky and I hate you"
"You're the f***ing problem you f***ing Dr White honkin' jam-rag f***ing spunk-bubble!"
REX
"To everyone here who matters, you're spam. You're vapour. A waste of perfectly good yearbook space."
Miramax Films
"You dense, irritating, miniature beast of a burden."
REX
"Why, you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder."
20th Century Fox
"You're not a doctor. You're a big fat curly headed f***."
REX
"You're just the afterbirth, Eli, slithered out on your mother's filth. They should have put you in glass jar on a mantelpiece."
Paramount Vantage/Miramax Films
"You dirt-eating piece of slime. You scum-sucking pig. You son of a motherless goat."
Orion Pictures
"You are a sad strange little man, and you have my pity."
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
"Benjamin is nobody's friend. If Benjamin were an ice cream flavour, he'd be pralines and d***."
Paramount Pictures
"Monty, you terrible c***."
HandMade Films
"You clinking, clanking, clattering collection of caliginous junk!"
Loew's, Inc.
"You wanna see a bad facelift? Helen Danvers, two o'clock. She looks like she's re-entering the Earth's atmosphere."
REX
READ MORE: 25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies