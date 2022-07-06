Bette Midler criticised for ‘racist’ tweet with photoshopped image of the Supreme Court in

‘This here is clearly Islamophobic. Yikes,’ one person commented

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 06 July 2022 13:50
Bette Midler Tweets 'Women Are The N-Words Of The World'

Bette Midler has been criticised fort sharing a photoshopped image of members of the Supreme Court wearing beards, turbans and a burka.

The tweet, made in apparent reference to the court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v Wade, was branded racist and Islamophobic by social media users.

The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled last month in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Midler, who also caused controversy this week with posts deemed “transphobic”, did not share a comment alongside the Supreme Court image.

The post has been widely interpreted as likening the recent abortion ruling to Islamic or Sharia law. However, Islam does not forbid abortions, and, while abortion laws vary signifcantly across different majority-Muslim nations, abortion is not banned outright in any of them.

Recommended

Followers and Twitter users condemned the comparison, with many pointing out that the Supreme Court decision was decided by white American Christians.

“This is so racist, my God,” one person wrote.

“Uuuuh nope it was Christian white men who did this. Also wtf Bette??” another wrote.

The tweet in question

(Bette Midler via Twitter screenshot)

Analyst Ali Ahmadi wrote: “ As a Muslim who lived in America for 20 yrs, I’m really tired of you people pretending anything wrong with your society is you getting Muslim cooties.

“Have Christian hardliners not been a force in US politics for 100 yrs? The call is coming from inside the house.”

Recommended

“This here is clearly Islamophobic. Yikes,” someone else remarked.

The Independent has contacted Midler’s representative for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in