Bill Murray has addressed the complaint of inappropriate behaviour that was made against him on the set of Being Mortal, which led to the suspension of the film’s production in April.

Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut was halted, with an email from Searchlight Pictures to the cast and crew on 20 April announcing the decision. It is not known what the exact nature of the complaint was or who made it.

In an interview on CNBC Television on Saturday (30 April), Murray said: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”

He added: “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Murray said he has been in contact with the woman he offended.

“As of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” he said. “We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work – we like each other, I think.

“If we can’t get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie… It’s been quite an education for me. I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about her for the last week or two.”

Murray said he has not been in discussions with the studio, Searchlight Pictures, about the complaint, saying: “Just with her and the people that are helping her. First things first.”

The letter from Searchlight Pictures read: “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it.

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.” Youree Henley is producing the film.

Being Mortal is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 book, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. As well as directing, Ansari – who directs his own Netflix show Master of None – has written and will star in the film, alongside Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen.

The film was priginally scheduled for a 2023 release.