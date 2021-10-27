Bill Murray says he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Bill Murray has said that he is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor hinted in an interview with German publication Faz that he will be making an appearance in the forthcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Asked whether familiarity with a director plays a part in choosing his projects, Murray alluded to working with Ant-Man director Peyton Reed.

“I made a Marvel movie recently,” he said, according to translations of the interview. “I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.

“Anyways, some people were pretty surprised why I decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him. He was witty, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is damn good.”

The popular blockbuster franchise has attracted plenty of high-profile actors to its ranks before, including Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Tommy Lee Jones and, recently, Angelina Jolie.

Jolie plays a starring role in the forthcoming MCU movie Eternals, which is released in cinemas on 5 November.

Early reactions to Eternals has been mixed, with some critics branding the release Marvel’s “most disappointing” film to date.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in cinemas in 2023.