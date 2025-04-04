Bill Murray snaps and threatens fan for getting too close to him in NYC movie theater

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Murray was filmed lashing out at a fan who appeared to invade his personal space.

In a clip posted to TikTok on Wednesday, the 74-year-old actor confronted the man at a movie theater in New York City. Murray was seen walking through the lobby before a fan appeared to bump into him with a phone in their hand.

He then turned around and pointed at the fan, before shouting: “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot.”

A security guard intervened and walked behind Murray, who accused the fan of “physical assault.”

“Don’t do it again!” the Ghostbusters star added while walking away from the fan, who could be heard saying they were “sorry” for the interaction.

According to photos posted on Instagram by a fan, Murray was recently at AMC Lincoln Square 13 for a Q&A presentation of his new film The Friend, in which he stars with Naomi Watts.

Adapted from Sigrid Nunez’s 2018 National Book Award-winning novel, it stars Watts as Iris, a New York author who reluctantly inherits Apollo, the cherished companion of her late mentor Walter (Murray).

Bill Murray accused fan of ‘attacking’ him in viral interaction ( @anthony_anderson5/TikTok )

The actor’s viral interaction with the fan comes shortly after he was criticized for kissing Watts in the middle of an interview on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

During one point of the conversation, Watts, who is married to Billy Crudup, was asked about the best movie or TV kiss of her career. Before she could answer, Murray quickly grabbed her face and kissed her.

​​Watts appeared visibly shocked, placing her face in her hands while shaking her head. But she took the moment in her stride, telling Murray: “You’ve got lipstick on your face.” She then asked: “Did I go red?”

Murray, who previously starred opposite Watts in the 2014 film St Vincent, looked into the camera and put his thumb up.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, Murray received immense backlash for the kiss, with one person calling it “horrifying” and “disrespectful” on X/Twitter.

“Bill Murray‘s appearance on WWHL tonight was... something,” another wrote, while a third agreed: “How gross and horrifying. Andy saying ‘yes’ and ‘so good’, ugh just awful.”

Watts eventually revealed her favorite career kiss was with Crudup, whom she married in 2023.