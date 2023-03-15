Billy Crystal delights When Harry Met Sally fans as he recreates jumper scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Crystal has delighted When Harry Met Sally fans by recreating a scene from the hit Eighties film.

The comedian starred opposite Meg Ryan in Nora Ephron’s 1989 romcom, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest of the genre.

Marking his 75th birthday on Tuesday (14 March), Crystal thanked fans for their well-wishes, while treating them to a throwback from the film.

In the photo, Crystal is shown crouching on the floor in a cream fisherman’s jumper, navy jeans and white trainers.

Crystal posted the picture next to a still of him wearing the same outfit and same position in the original film, captioning the post: “Thank you all.”

The tweet caught the eye of the Merriam-Webster dictionary’s account, which replied: “Icon | noun | a person or thing widely admired especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sweater.”

Ben Stiller commented: “Lots of love and respect @BillyCrystal.”

Actor Robert Picardo wrote: “Happy Birthday Mr Saturday Night!”

“Absolute legend, happy birthday,” one commenter said, while another added: “Happy birthday to my all time favourite of favourites.”

When Harry Met Sally follows the title characters through a series of chance encounters over 12 years, as they continually debate the age-old question: “Can men and women ever just be friends?”

Albert Brooks was originally in the running to play the role of Harry Burns before Crystal, but he turned down the role because he thought the film was too similar to Woody Allen’s work.

For the role of Sally Albright, director Rob Reiner considered Susan Dey, Elizabeth Perkins, Elizabeth McGovern and Molly Ringwald, before casting Ryan.