‘Welcome home:’ Dwayne Johnson appears to announce huge superhero return in Black Adam
Actor seemed to the let cat out the bag at movie’s premiere
Dwayne Johnson appeares to have revealed a massive Black Adam spoiler at the film’s premiere.
The actor’s standalone film as the DC vllain will be released later this month. He stars in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan.
It seems like another actor will show up in the film – one who would be very recognisable to DC fans.
*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*
Ahead of the screening, Johnson was asked about the rumours that Henry Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in Black Adam.
He told Entertainment Tonight: “Well, here’s what I can tell you. I can tell you that the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam was to build out the DC Universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA... and also, as I have been saying all along, there’s an ethos that we at Seven Bucks [Productions] have... and that is, we always put the fans first.
‘So, for years, audiences have been so passionate and vocal about – we’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about... ‘Where is the most unstoppable force in the universe? Where is he?’
‘Well... we’ve all been fighting for this moment, so I will say this: Welcome home.”
Fans are taking Johnson’s “welcome home” comment to be confirmation that Cavill will indeed be a part of the film.
Cavill’s future as Superman was left in question following the initial release of Justice League in 2017.
Black Adam will be released on 21 October.
