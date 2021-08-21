A Birds of Prey spinoff focused on Black Canary is in the works – and fans are thrilled.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Jurnee Smollett will reprise her role as the DC Comics superhero for a project which is in early development at HBO Max.

Green first portrayed Dinah Lance – aka Black Canary – in the 2020 film Birds of Prey, which centered on Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green will write the script with Birds of Prey producer Sur Kroll serving as a producer.

Green shared the news on Twitter in a post reading: “We’re just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen, but obvs I couldn’t turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett! *whispers* so I’m thinking something like: [string of emojis] #BlackCanary.”

Fans have responded to the announcement enthusiastically on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Whaaaaaat. A #BLACKCANARY movie! I’m hyped,” while another added: “Y’all I cannot WAIT!!!”

“DON’T EVEN JOKE WITH ME RIGHT NOW!!! #blackcanary spinoff confirmed????” said someone else.

A fourth person commented: “I used to not know what was my most anticipated DC movie after [The Suicide Squad] was, but now that Black Canary has been confirmed I know what it is.”

“Jurnee Smollett is a PERFECT Black Canary, can’t wait to see more from her, especially with Misha Green onboard! This is gonna be good. #Black Canary,” wrote another user.

Smollett and Green previously worked together on HBO’s acclaimed series Lovecraft Country.

A release date for the Black Canary film is yet to be announced.