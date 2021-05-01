Michael B Jordan has addressed the possibility of reprising the role of Erik Killmonger, the villain from Marvel’s 2018 hit Black Panther.

Though Jordan’s character died at the end of the first Black Panther film, comic-book media has often revived characters previously thought to be dead.

With Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman having died of cancer last August, it is unknown what exactly will happen with Black Panther 2, which is confirmed to be going ahead. Boseman’s role, as the heroic King T’Challa, will not be recast.

Speaking to Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show, Jordan was asked about the likelihood of a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, placing it on a scale from 1 to 10.

“I’m gonna have to go with a solid 2,” he said. “I didn’t want to go zero! Never say never. I can’t predict the future.”

The actor, who can most recently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, said that he “didn’t know much at all” about the direction of Black Panther 2, but said that it would reflect “a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year”.

Michael B Jordan in Black Panther (Marvel Studios)

“I know [director Ryan Coogler] and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honours Chad and moves forward with grace,” he said.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Black Panther can be watched now on Disney Plus.