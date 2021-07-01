Black Widow director says there could be a sequel... without Scarlett Johansson

The director of Black Widow has said there could be a sequel, but without the involvement of Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson plays the lead role of Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow) in the forthcoming action film, reprising a role she has played multiple times before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Her character was killed off during the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow will be a prequel, set while her character was still alive.

RadioTimes asked Black Widow’s director Cate Shortland whether a Black Widow sequel was possible.

“I think following a different character, yes,” she responded.

“I think Scarlett is really happy that she’s leaving the party, you know, and she’s not the last to leave. She decided she wanted to go. And I don’t think she would want to come back at the moment.”

Many fans have speculated that Black Widow may establish Florence Pugh’s character, Yelena, as Natasha’s successor in the role of Black Widow.

Pugh has already been spotted on the set of the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, fuelling speculation that her character’s role in the MCU is only just beginning.

However, Shortland reportedly refused to specify whether any prospective sequel would centre around Pugh.

Black Widow is released in cinemas and on Disney Plus’s Premiere Access service on 7 July. Read The Independent’s review here.