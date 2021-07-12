Disney has revealed that Black Widow made more than $215m (£154m) at the box office and streaming services over its opening weekend.

This is the first time the corporation has released figures showing how their films performed on Disney+.

When broken down, the film made $80m (£57m) at the domestic box office, $78m (£56m) at the international box office, and $60m (£43m) in Disney Plus Premier access worldwide.

This means the film bagged the largest domestic box office opening since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel said in a statement: “Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace.”

“Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theatres for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+,” he added.

Disney also said that Scarlett Johansson’s action-adventure movie is the only film to surpass the $100m (£72m) domestic consumer spend mark in both theatre and Disney+ Premier Access on the opening weekend since the start of the pandemic.

The MCU movie earned more than Black Panther and Captain Marvel, which made $202m (£145m) and $153.4m (£110.4m) respectively.

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story,” said Alan Bergman, the Chairman of Disney Studios Content.

“There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” he added.