Black Widow director Cate Shortland has responded to the suggestion there is a plot hole in the film’s ending.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow.

In the film, Natasha reunites with her childhood “family” and takes down an ex-Soviet crime ring led by Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

One of the film’s subplots sees US general Thaddeus Ross attempt to apprehend Natasha, who is wanted by the government after violating peace accords in Civil War.

At the climax of the film, Natasha alerts Ross to the location of the now-destroyed villain’s headquarters, known as the “Red Room”. With the US military closing in, she looks set to finally face off against Ross and his men. However, the film then jumps forward in time two weeks, showing Natasha inexplicably free and unharmed.

Speaking to The Wrap, Shortland addressed the omission. “That was intentional, because we wanted to leave the question of how she would get away, rather than allow the audience to get exhausted by another fight,” she said.

“We wanted to leave you guys on a high with the question of ‘how did she use her ingenuity?’ Because she did. And it was probably, I would say, she bargained her way out of that situation. But I don’t know.”

Black Widow is out in cinemas and available to rent on Disney Plus’s Premiere Access service now.