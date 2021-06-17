Black Widow has received rave early reviews praising Florence Pugh as an “instant MCU icon”.

The film will be released next month in the UK and in the US, but critics have just shared their impressions after early screenings.

They have praised Scarlett Johansson for her performance in the first standalone film dedicated to her Marvel character, as well as Pugh for her inaugural role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Cate Shortland and actor David Harbour have also earned shout-outs.

“Marvel movies are back!” journalist Erik Davis tweeted. “Black Widow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way.

“Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE.”

Brandon Davis deemed Black Widow “one of Marvel’s best solo films”, adding: “Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo.”

“BlackWidow is excellent,” Courtney Howard shared. “An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime VideoSign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Black Widow will be released on 7 July 2021 in the UK and 9 July 2021 in the US.