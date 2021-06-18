Marvel fans are reacting to Scarlett Johansson’s honesty about her character’s depiction in Iron Man 2.

Despite having been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2010, Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, is only just getting a standalone film, which will be released in July.

Ahead of the release, Johansson, 36, has commented on how she believes the character was “sexualised” when she was first introduced to the film series in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man sequel.

“Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself,” she told Collider.

“As a woman, I’m in a different place in my life, you know? And I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman, and not — sometimes probably not enough.”

She continued: “I’m more accepting of myself, I think. All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character and, I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever – like a piece of a**, really.”

Long-time Marvel fans have responded to Johansson’s comments, praising her for being open about her views on the character and her development.

“Yes 100 per cent! I’ve always been grossed out by all of it, especially the scene where Nick Fury holds her wayyyyy too close. I’m really glad she’s taken as seriously as she always should have been now,” one fan said.

Another added: “This is much better than pretending as if Iron Man 2 things never happened. She owned up the past mistakes done for her character by others and accepted that it shouldn’t have been done that way.”

“SHE’S NOT WRONG,” wrote another. “Young Girls deserve to see a badass female superhero on screen without her being sexualised!!”

Scarlett Johansson will return as Black Widow next month (Marvel)

Black Widow was originally set to be released in May 2020, however, the film faced repeated delays due to the pandemic – and it will now be released on 7 July 2021.

The prequel will be released simultaneously in select cinemas and on Disney Plus, where it will be available for a premium fee.