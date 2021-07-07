After being delayed by nearly a year due to the Covid pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally out in cinemas.

The thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow. Johansson has previously played the character in multiple films across the MCU.

Because Johansson’s character was killed off during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow is set earlier in the Marvel timeline, and will serve as a prequel.

While the film is available to see in UK cinemas today (7 July), viewers will also have the option to watch it at home, via Disney Plus’s Premiere Access service.

However, Black Widow is not arriving on the streaming service until Friday 9 July.

On Disney Plus, Premiere Access films require an additional payment on top of the regular subscription fee, offering access to the film on a short-term rental basis.

Black Widow on Premiere Access will cost £19.99 in the UK.

The film will also arrive in the streaming service’s regular catalogue later in the year, however, with a date of 6 October already confirmed.