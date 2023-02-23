Blake Lively almost starred in ‘Mean Girls’ instead of Amanda Seyfried

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively almost played Karen Smith in Mean Girls instead of Amanda Seyfried.

In a new interview, Seyfried recalled how Lively auditioned for her breakthrough role while she had tried out for the part of Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 comedy classic.

“I’d flown out to LA for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting,” Seyfried told Vanity Fair.

“I met Lacey Chabert for the first time and Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.

“I flew home and they were like... ‘We think you’re more correct for Karen.’ So I was like, ‘Oh god, OK, sure.’”

In a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Mean Girls casting director Marci Liroff said Lively was the top pick for the role of Karen, but she “hadn’t done The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants yet, for Karen”.

“She came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking,” Liroff said.

