Blake Lively has shared a tribute to her actor father following his death aged 74.

Ernie, who was also an actor, had a 50-year career in show business and was known for roles in The Dukes Of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of Blake’s character in two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.

He reportedly died in Los Angeles last week due to cardiac complications.

Ernie’s wife and children were by his side at the time of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lively, 33, shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her resting her head on her father’s shoulder while he placed his head on hers.

She added a heart emoji to the post, which was shared by her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Ernie and Lively’s mother, Elaine, had four other children, all of whom also became actors.

Amber Tamblyn, who also appeared in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, paid tribute to Ernie on Instagram, too.

She wrote: “Rest In Peace, our dear wonderful Sisterhood set papa: Ernie Lively. What a funny, kind, generous soul. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you. @blakelively I love you my sister.”

Additional reporting by PA.