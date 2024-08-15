Support truly

One journalist has posted her “nightmare” interview with Blake Lively amid the drama surrounding the actor’s new movie It Ends With Us.

On social media, fans have criticised Lively for her “tone-deaf” approach to doing press for the film considering that it is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book about domestic violence and abuse.

People have called out the Gossip Girl star for promoting It Ends With Us with such a light-hearted tone, as well as pushing her new haircare line in the process. Commercial tie-ins also raised eyebrows, including her themed cocktails – one of which is called “Ryle You Wait”, which is named after the abusive character.

Amid the criticism surrounding Lively, 36, a Norwegian journalist, Kjersti Flaa, posted a clip of a 2016 interview with the actor, which made her “want to quit” her job.

The sit-down was in promotion of Lively’s film Café Society, directed by Woody Allen. Lively was accompanied by her co-star Parker Posey.

Prior to the interview, the actor, who was then 28, had just announced that she was pregnant with her second baby with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Flaa began the interview by congratulating the actor on her “little bump” after which Lively sarcastically responded: “Congrats on your little bump.”

Posey appeared to attempt to diffuse the tension by showing off her backside “bump”, after which Lively went on to speak about the actor’s “lovely lady lumps” as Flaa waited to begin the interview.

Speaking about the film, the journalist said she found it “visually amazing” and asked whether Lively and Posey enjoyed the fashion, which played a big role in a film set in the 1930s.

Lively is then seen ignoring Flaa, and instead turns to Posey to says: “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

Although Flaa insisted that she “would” have asked the male actors the same question, Lively seems to ignore her as she went on to speak with Posey about the best outfits worn by the men in the film.

She concluded: “It’s not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation.”

Sharing the clip to YouTube, Flaa titled the video: “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

In the video description, she wrote: “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.”

“Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?” she said. “Let me know what you think in the comments.”

People have largely agreed with Flaa, commenting on the actor’s rudeness and “bullying” behaviour in the clip, which has been watched more than 723,000 times.

“This is why I’m always saying women may not always be physical, but the psychological bullying is just as painful. Mean girls sometimes never grow up,” said one person.

Another added: “Blake has mastered the whole making being passive aggressive sound like they’re being polite and enlightened.”

“This gave me flashbacks to how I was bullied in highschool. It’s a weird type of bullying where you’re constantly put down then ignored. Props to the interviewer for keeping it cool,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Good for the interviewer for not getting sucked into their crass behaviour.”

Many people also claimed that Lively had “body shamed” the interview when she remarked on her “little bump” and accused the actor of “trying to humiliate” the interviewer.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Lively’s for comment.

The actor recently appeared to respond to the criticism of her behaviour on the press tour for It Ends With Us with a post on Instagram calling attention to domestic abuse.

The drama comes amid rumours of an ongoing feud between Lively and Justin Baldoni, who not only plays the husband in the film but also directed it.

Baldoni is reported to have hired Johnny Depp’s crisis manager, and PR veteran Melissa Nathan, according to Deadline.

Hundreds of social media critics have flooded Lively’s comments, suggesting that she has misread the room with her upbeat demeanour considering the film is about such serious issues.

In a promotional clip, Lively encouraged cinemagoers to “bring their florals” in an echo of the “wear pink” trend around Barbie last year.

Others believe the Age of Adaline star is being too heavily criticised, and stating that the actor simply sees her character differently to Baldoni who has been markedly more serious in his approach to press.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Baldoni was congratulated by an interviewer who told him: “This is your night, Mister!” The actor was somber as he responded: “No, this isn’t my night. This is a night for all the women who we made this movie for.”

It Ends With Us is out in cinemas now.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org