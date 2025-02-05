Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively is the subject of a new $7 million defamation lawsuit being brought against her by crisis publicist Jed Wallace, who the actor had previously claimed “weaponized a digital army” against her as part of a smear campaign.

Wallace is employed by the Texas-based crisis-management firm Street Relations, Inc.

Last December, Lively filed a bombshell complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni alleging sexual harassment.

In that filing, her lawyers claimed that Wallace was hired by Baldoni's PR team to assist in an alleged smear campaign against Lively. It was claimed he "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums."

The following day, the New York Times published an investigation repeating those claims of a smear campaign. In January, Baldoni launched a legal action against the Times disputing those reports. He is also counter-suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging that the couple have sought to destroy his reputation.

In the new lawsuit filed by Wallace, his lawyers claim that Lively’s legal team has "conceded that Lively has no facts supporting the allegations she made against Wallace and Street in the Precursor which 'made headlines around the world' as she now, apparently under the threat of sanctions from one of Plaintiffs' attorneys, sought to 'investigate the scope of Mr. Wallace’s conduct.’”

Blake Lively promoting ‘It Ends With Us’ in August 2024 ( Getty Images for Sony Pictures )

As part of her own legal action, Lively had requested a deposition from Wallace, a request which was later rescinded on Tuesday (February 4).

In a statement to The Independent regarding the lawsuit, Lively’s legal team said: “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation.

“This is not just a publicity stunt—it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court.”

Earlier this week, a New York judge threatened to move up Lively and Baldoni’s March 2026 trial date if their lawyers continued their war of words in the press.

Judge Lewis Liman said both sides have “given the public plenty to feast upon.”