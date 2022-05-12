Former Blink-182 band member Tom DeLonge has released the first teaser trailer from his directorial debut film Monsters of California.

While the rock musician has numerous acting credits under his belt, including American Pie and Idle Hands, this new movie marks his first time directing.

In the wild trailer, scenes from the sci-fi coming-of-age story offer an eerie depiction of teenagers as they piece together mysterious clues of UFOs and aliens.

The official logline reads: “Monsters of California follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California.”

It continues: “As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government.”

DeLonge’s new movie seemingly reflects his long-held conspiracy theories regarding UFOs and extraterrestrial life, of which he has been public about.

Monsters of California screenshot (To The Stars/YouTube)

His 2016 book Sekret Machines: Book 1 – Chasing Shadows not only theorised the existence of alien technology, but claimed that the US government had been aware of it for decades.

At the time, he told Rolling Stone that the novel’s information came from “sources within the aerospace industry and the Department of Defense and NASA”.

The forthcoming film comes from DeLonge’s independent media company To The Stars, which seeks to turn “the world on to new ideas and new possibilities”. He left Blink-182 in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

The cast includes Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Arianne Zucker, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster.

DeLonge shared the first sneak peek on his social media, with fans heaping praise on the musician’s new project.

“Looks really good man. I’m diggin the tone,” one person wrote.

Another added that it felt like a “mix between Super 8 and Stranger Things”.

“You’re a movie Director! holy s***. And a good one,” someone commented.

Monsters of California’s premiere date is TBA.