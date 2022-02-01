Bob Wall death: Martial arts star who broke Bruce Lee’s leg while filming Enter the Dragon dies, aged 82
The pair, who were friends, wanted to make the fight scene look as real as possible
Bob Wall, the martial arts star who starred opposite Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon, has died, aged 82.
The news was announced via a statement from his family that was shared with TMZ.
“Bob was the greatest husband and father,” it read. “Family was Everything to him. He lived a remarkable life & There is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. His spirit & legacy will live on forever within us. He was our rock.”
A cause of death has not been given.
Wall appeared alongside Lee in Way of the Dragon and Enter the Dragon in 1972 and 1973, respectively.
It was revealed years later that Wall actually broke Lee’s leg while filming the latter.
The pair, who were friends, wanted their memorable fight scene to look as authentic as possible.
Elsewhere in his career, Wall, who was a ninth degree Tang Soo Do black belt, also trained alongside action star Chuck Norris.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lillian, and their two daughters, Shana and Karra.
