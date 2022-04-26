The first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, a slasher film starring Pete Davidson and Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, has arrived.

The film, which is being released by A24 (the same company behind hit movies including Midsommar, Ladybird, and Moonlight), also stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott, Industry’s Myha-la Herrold, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of friends at a party. The fun takes a turn for the worse when a game of murder-in-the-dark ends with a real-life murder, forcing the friends to find out who is responsible.

The film has been described as a “hilarious, razor-sharp murder mystery”.

Announcing the movie’s release on Twitter alongside the trailer, A24 also shared that Bodies Bodies Bodies will feature an original song by British pop star Charli XCX.

The star-studded cast already has fans excited for the film’s release, with many people sharing their excitement on Twitter.

“#BodiesBodiesBodies is about to give us another Pete Davidson masterclass,” wrote one person.

“Definitely here for #BodiesBodiesBodies,” wrote another, while someone else said: “I’m extremely excited!”

“I’m kinda stoked for this,” said someone else. “BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR COMING I BELIEVE,” wrote another.

“As a connoisseur of slasher films, great writing, and the best performers Gen-Z has to offer, this film is right up my alley,” said a fifth person. “And in A24’s hands, #BodiesBodiesBodies is certainly one to watch.”

The film has received positive early reviews, with critics calling it “explosive” and “blade-sharp”.

Bodies Bodies Bodies will be released on 5 August.