Boiling Point: Netflix viewers ‘blown away’ by Stephen Graham’s performance in one-take thriller
‘What an actor!’ one commenter wrote
Netflix viewers have reacted in awe to Stephen Graham’s performance in the one-take drama Boiling Point.
The film, which was released in cinemas earlier this year and arrived on the streaming service this week, sees Graham play a restaurant’s head chef whose life starts quickly spiralling out of control during one particularly busy night.
Directed by Philip Barantini, the film is shot in one single, continuous take.
With Boiling Point now available to a wide audience thanks to its arrival on Netflix, viewers have been discovering the film anew, and sharing their verdicts on social media.
“Saw #BoilingPoint last night – absolutely terrific,” wrote one viewer. “@StephenGraham73 blows us away every time, and the rest of the cast were brilliant too.
“Filmed in a single shot, it was like watching an immersive play and the characters and story were gripping. Highly recommended!”
“Wow what a film loved it!!!” wrote another. “Stephen Graham what an actor!!”
“If you’ve ever worked hospitality Boiling Point on Netflix gets it spot on,” someone else commented.
“Its ridiculous how good Stephen Graham is in Boiling Point,” another fan wrote.
Boiling Point is available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies