Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat to take aim at Trump and Kanye West

Actor reprised his popular comedy creation on stage at the Kennedy Center Honors

Louis Chilton
Monday 05 December 2022 11:26
Borat appearance on Jimmy Kimmel goes off the rails

Sacha Baron Cohen took aim at Kanye West and Donald Trump in a new Borat skit on stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

The actor and comedian returned as Borat Sagdiyev during a segment of the night paying tribute to U2.

Baron Cohen began speaking as the character by pretending to mistake president Joe Biden, who was in attendence, for former president Trump.

“I am told the president of US today is here,” he said, per Deadline. “Where are you Mr Trump? You don’t look so good.”

Biden could be seen laughing alongside his wife, Jill, in the audience.

“Where has your blown-ass big belly gone? And your pretty orange skin without fail,” the character continued. “I see you have a new wife. Whoa whoa whooo wha! She is very erotic.”

Baron Cohen, who is Jewish, then turned his attention to antisemitism, while still in character as Borat.

“I must say I’m very upset about the antisemitism in the US today,” he said. “It’s not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal.

“Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He’s too antisemitic even for us.”

The last line, made in reference to West’s recent antisemitic remarks and shocking praise of Adolf Hitler, drew applause from the audience.

Baron Cohen has portrayed Borat in various film and TV projects for more than two decades.

Originating as a side character on Da Ali G Show in 2000, Borat went on to front his own hit movie, 2006’s Borat, as well as a recent sequel produced for Prime Video.

