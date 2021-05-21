Amazon has announced it will release a new multi-part Borat series next week, entitled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.

The release sees Sacha Baron Cohen reprise the role of buffoonish Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev.

Spread across three specials, the series is comprised of unused footage from the making of last year’s Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Borat.

The first instalment, “Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision”, includes completely unseen footage from last year’s straight-to-streaming feature.

The second part is titled “Borat’s American Lockdown”, and is billed as a “40-minute reality show”, focusing on the sequence in Subsequent Moviefilm when Cohen finds himself locked down with two conspiracy theorists while refusing to break character.

The third special, “Debunking Borat”, consists of six short mockumentaries in which the conspiracies put forward by the film’s conspiracy theorists are debunked by experts.

Among the shorts in this section are “Vaccine Microchip”, “Mail-in Ballots Scam”, “Soros”, “China Virus”, and “Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel”.

The series will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on 25 May 2021.

Baron Cohen recently appeared in his Borat guise, as well as former Ali G Show characters Ali G and Bruno, while accepting a prize at the MTV Movie and TV awards.