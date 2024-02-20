Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionsgate has released the first look at Borderlands, its upcoming movie adaptation of the popular video game series.

The star-studded adaptation will be led by two-time Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as Lillith, an infamous outlaw who returns to her home planet and forms an unlikely alliance with a team of heroes. Together, they face a dangerous journey battling alien monsters and dangerous bandits as they search for a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Bobby Lee and Ariana Greenblatt also star.

In first-look images shared with People, Blanchett can be seen in costume as Lilith, sporting a short orange and red hairdo while wearing combat-ready attire.

A second image sees Lilith and her motley crew of heroes peering down a manhole.

Meanwhile, IGN exclusively unveiled a teaser ahead of the formal trailer – expected to drop tomorrow (Wednesday, 21 February).

After quick introductions to Blanchett, Hart, Curtis, Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu’s characters, Blanchett’s Lilith declares in disgust: “God, I hate this planet.”

Following the first look at the highly anticipated movie from director and actor Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), several fans reacted in excitement, specifically to Blanchett’s transformation.

“They actually nailed it,” one commented on X, with a second writing: “Finally! So hyped to see the rest of the cast.”

“I don't know what Borderlands is, but if Cate Blanchett's in it I'm probably going to watch,” a third tweeted.

Another added: “Looks like it will be epic! Love the casting.”

The first-look teaser comes years after it was announced in May 2020 that Blanchett had signed on to the project. The rest of the cast joined a year later, with filming beginning in Hungary in April 2021 and wrapping that June.

At the time, Curtis had shared a secret behind-the-scene image of Blanchett on Instagram, writing: “Welcome to BORDERLANDS and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the badassery in her tool belt, the once and future Queen of EVERYTHING, #cateblanchett.

“Maybe next week, if you’re nice and let them know you want MORE and they don't fire me for posting this, I’ll post other pictures of Roland,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star joked.

Borderlands is scheduled to release in cinemas on 9 August.